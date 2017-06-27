Govt strives to constantly draw investment to Malaysia – Mustapa

TANAH MERAH: The government is constantly striving to attract more foreign investments into Malaysia in an effort to create more job opportunities for the locals, especially youths, says International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said this was evident when Gross Domestic Product grew 5.6 per cent in the first quarter of this year against a backdrop of geopolitical challenges and uncertainties in Europe and the Middle East.

“The government is committed to ensuring that investments and the economy continue to grow at par so that there would be ample job opportunities for the younger generation,” Mustapa told reporters at his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house attended by 10,000 people here today.

Elaborating further, the minister said foreign investments were vital for the country as it promised jobs for the people especially new graduates.

“More foreign investments mean more jobs. As such, the government is now attracting big foreign investors into the country from Europe, Japan, China and other countries.

“We will continue with our endevour despite the criticism from various quarters because as a responsible government, we have to keep creating jobs for the people,” he said, adding that the people must preserve peace and prosperity as investors placed importance on political stability as a guarantee for their investments. – Bernama