Head of State receives Hari Raya guests at Astana

KUCHING: The Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Ragad Kurdi Taib welcomed well-wishers to their open house at the Astana on the second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri yesterday.

Though the open house only began at 10am, members of the public from all walks of life were seen queuing up from as early as 9am at the front gates of the Astana just so they were able to have an opportunity to wish ‘Selamat Hari Raya’ to the esteemed couple.

Apart from the public, Taib also received visits from VIP visitors. Among them were Welfare, Women and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Datin Seri Feona Junaidi, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman and Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang.