Julaihi on the multiplier effect of bridges

KUCHING: Bridges are not just an alternative to ferry service but provide the missing link to coastal roads and ensure connectivity, said Assistant Minister of Coastal Roads Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He pointed to some coastal roads not being connected resulting in road users relying on ferry service which can be unpredictable due to sea conditions and waiting time.

“Among the the bridges identified are in Rambungan, Batang Lupar, Krian, Saribas and outside Rajang River. We need to build these bridges to complete the coastal roads,” he disclosed at his Hari Raya open house on Sunday.

Building a bridge for long-term use is also justified as the cost of ferry service can be quite high, he stated. Coastal roads, which have high population density, are an alternative to and as important as the Pan Borneo Highway.

Julaihi, who is also Sebuyau assemblyman, noted that there are many coastal towns. If coastal roads can be completed, he believes the surrounding areas can be open for development. The benefit will be shorter travelling time and the ease of transferring agricultural products out or bringing products in.

“Coastal areas have big potential. Once the bridges are completed, will bring good future for Sarawak.” Meanwhile, he revealed that a consultant has been appointed for Batang Lupar bridge while the Rambungan bridge has been approved.