KTS delegation pays Aidilfitri visits to TYT, Chief Minister

KUCHING: The weather couldn’t have been any prettier on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, with blue skies and warmth that matched the reception that met the KTS Group of Companies delegation during its open house visits.

KTS Group managing director Dato Henry Lau led the 21-member delegation that comprised his wife Datin Wendy Lau, KTS Group of Companies chairman Lau Swee Ngoung, deputy managing directors Temenggong Vincent Lau and Stephen Lau, as well as senior staff and family members. Also present was See Hua Group Kuching area manager Wong Sing Seng and See Hua News Daily news manager Chia Chiew Boon.

The delegation’s first stop was at the Astana Negeri to convey their warm wishes to Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Ragad Kurdi Taib.

As expected, it was a grand affair and despite the enormous number of visitors, both Taib and Ragad were all smiles as they received their visitors.

Former Sarawak Forestry Corporation CEO Datu Ali Yusop’s home was the next stop, followed by the home of Coastal Roads Assistant Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi, whose family was decked in pink for the occasion.

Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg’s first Hari Raya as Chief Minister was a highlight for many, judging by the burgeoning number of visitors at the door.

Abang Johari welcomed his visitors from KTS and spent time greeting and speaking to them, as a colourful crowd of festive visitors swirled around the Great Hall of Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

The KTS group’s other stops included former State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Bujang Mohd Nor, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Deputy State Secretary (Socio-Economic Transformation) Datu Ismawi Ismuni, and Sarawak Forests Director Sapuan Ahmad.