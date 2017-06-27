Liow commends pilot, crew of problem-hit AirAsia X plane

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai has commended the AirAsia X pilot and cabin crew for their professionalism and courage in handling an emergency situation involving Flight D7237 last Sunday.

“I take this incident seriously and I have directed the Department of Civil Aviation director-general and relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident and make public the findings once investigations are completed,” the transport minister said in a statement today.

The flight from Perth to Kuala Lumpur was forced to turn back after the Airbus A330 with 359 passengers encountered technical difficulties shortly after take-off on that day.

“The pilot had handled the issue with incredible professionalism and acted swiftly and proficiently to protect the safety of passengers onboard,” said Liow.

The aircraft landed safely at the Perth International Airport at 10am on Sunday, and all passengers were transferred to the next available flight or to the recovery flight at 11:40pm on the same day.

“I would also like to praise AirAsia X cabin crew and ground crew for their unwavering commitment to maintain high level professionalism in handling passengers and ensuring their safety and well-being,” said the minister said.

Liow expressed confidence that AirAsia and its affiliates would continue to place utmost importance on the safety of its passengers and crew, given the airline’s excellent safety record.

“I believe the airline will ensure that safety will remain one of its pillars of strength and growth,” he said. – Bernama