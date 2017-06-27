Meaningful Gawai closing at Bunan Gega

SERIAN: The Gawai closing ceremony at Bunan Gega, a Bidayuh village some 30km from here, took on a new dimension this year. Themed ‘Gawai Nkisan Bunos’ it was a breakaway from the usual rolling of the mat to mark the end of the Gawai.

Rather, it took on a deeper significance to symbolise the zeal and desire to start a new phase of life by collecting and throwing away the food wrappings and other unwanted things (nkisan bunos) used during the Gawai.

Held last Saturday at the Balai Keduyaan Bunan Gega, the closing ceremony was also to celebrate Father’s Day.

The memorable evening started with a procession of fathers led by their fellow villager and Kedup assemblyman Martin Ben, accompanied by a traditional gong ensemble to the Balai Kebudayaan where the ceremony was held.

Balai Kebudayaan Bunan Gega is a non-living Bidayuh longhouse specially built to host gatherings like Gawai and other events such as wedding receptions in a traditional way.

This was followed by a prayer for blessings, after which the villagers and visitors sat down for a communal dinner.

After a period of rest to take in the food, an array of traditional dances was performed by the village’s cultural troupe – among them were the belangi, sidanut, deng deng and many more – which many visitors took part in.

In between there was the cake-cutting ceremony to mark Martin’s 55th birthday and birthdays of those born in June as well as Father’s Day.

Next was the presentation of a trophy to the kampung for winning third place in the ‘JKKK Cemerlang’ competition in Tebedu District.

This was followed by the presentation of incentives to children who had recently been enrolled in institutions of higher learning and students from the village who scored excellent results in last year’s public exams through an education fund set up by the village JKKK.

Recipients of incentives for higher studies were Amanda Darius (Unimas), Angela Ewebius (UiTM Kedah), Dorel Dominic (Unimas), Suliana Petrus (UiTM Kuching), Sengie Marvin (UiTM Kuching) and Robbie David Asen (UiTM Kuching).

Ephrem Hanson Hilary Felix (PT3, 9As) and Geetruda Sue Adzilla Nelson (SPM, 11As) received incentives for outstanding results in last year’s public exams.

The Gawai proper came to a close with the ‘Nkisan Bunos’ ceremony in which Martin and the village elders symbolically picked up and put used food wrappings in a ‘tambok’ to be thrown way.

Bunan Gega village chief Albert Andrew Ruha then announced that the traditional part of the ceremony was over and the traditional musical instruments and costumes be brought to the storeroom for safekeeping till the next Gawai.

The ceremony concluded with a performance by a live band and dancing.

Among those attending the ceremony were Temenggong Henry Bujang Sadok, Pemanca Kane Manung, Penghulu Philip A-on and other local community leaders.