‘Report to Tuai Rumah if your water is dirty’

SIBU: Longhouse folks in Julau parliamentary constituency experiencing dirty water should inform their respective district offices of their predicament.

Speaking at a meet-the-people gathering at Rh Seman Panting in Ulu Sungai Lasi near Julau recently, Julau member of parliament Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum said the matter must be brought to the attention of their Tuai Rumah who should then submit a report on the complaints, indicating the location of the longhouse and the number of households affected.

“Such problem is getting widespread now because of land development activities such as oil palm plantations in particular. Your rivers are getting polluted due to chemical run-off from fertiliser and other effluents,” he said.

Salang said he had written to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for a fund of RM40 million to enlarge the existing Julau treatment plants to cover a larger area.

“I too have raised this issue in Parliament,” he said, adding he had urged other relevant authorities like the Public Works Department, Water Board and Rural Water Supply Department to help find solutions.

Meanwhile, touching on the perimeter survey exercise initiated by the state government, he said land owners should not have any fear about it.

“There is no such thing (that)the government is out to seize your land through the process as feared. It is for the purpose of determining the boundaries of your (land) and the state’s land. When the boundaries are properly determined, it can facilitate the effort to issue the land titles. When you have titles to your land, you can have them gainfully developed such as by joint ventures with private investors,” he stated.

As such, he reminded them that the perimeter survey was a very important exercise. Later at the function, Salang presented minor rural project grants totalling RM398,000 to 31 longhouses from areas such as Lasi, Merurun, Balut and Jugam in Julau District.

The amount included a sum of RM50,000 given to Julau District Office for it to organise next year’s Julau Pepper Festival.