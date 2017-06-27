‘Source correct info on food, cancer’

KUALA LUMPUR: Of late, there are numerous shares on social media on so-called healthy food and diet that should be practised to prevent cancer.

Some of us might have come across unsubstantiated articles citing soybean, non-organic products and the practice of heating up food in microwave oven should be avoided as they were believed to contribute to cancer.

However, little is known on the truth and credibility, let alone the authenticity of the sources of such information.

National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) Dietician and Education Development executive, Lim Chooing said for those who wanted to know more about diet that was suitable for cancer patients or healthy foods to prevent cancer, they could refer to NCSM or other cancer-related organisations to avoid confusion.

Commenting on those claims circulating on the social media, she said there was no evidence to prove that commercial chicken could increase someone’s chance of developing cancer.

“There is a belief that commercial chicken injected with growth hormones can trigger cancer…however, to date, there is no evidence to prove that statement to be true.

“If cancer patients or individuals are more comfortable eating organic or ‘kampung’ chicken, they are free to do so,” she told Bernama in a recent interview.

She said individuals should also take a balanced diet with good protein sources such as chicken, fish, low-fat dairy products and lean meat.

“Natural soybean as a beverage is not only very good for health, it also benefited the former cancer patient.

“However, for soybeans processed into supplements, we do not know how far they pose any cancer risk,” added Lim.

She encouraged the public to eat a variety of fruits and vegetables as they provided all necessary nutrients, while reducing the consumption of red meat such as beef and lamb and avoid processed meat such as ham, bacon and sausage.

On monosodium glutamate and its relation to cancer, Lim said there was no study conducted that proved such food flavour could lead to cancer.

She also rubbished the claim that heating food in the microwave caused cancer.

“Despite the claim, microwave does not make the food radioactive. Microwave oven heats the food by producing radiation absorbed by water molecules in food. This makes water molecules vibrate and produces heat, which cooks the food.”

Lim urged the public to call the free toll line at 1-800-08-1000 for information on cancer and download the ‘Stronger than Cancer’ application specially designed for cancer patients, former patients and the public. – Bernama