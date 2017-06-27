State authorities urged to halt issuance of open burning permits

KUCHING: State authorities are urged to stop issuing open burning permits in view of the dry season which is expected to last from July to October this year.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the Indonesian authorities have also cooperated by giving their assurance that necessary steps have already been taken to avoid the dreaded transboundary haze entering Malaysia.

“Besides companies, I am also urging individuals to stop any open burning activities,” Wan Junaidi told reporters at his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the old State Legislative Assembly building yesterday.

He added that in Peninsular Malaysia, a directive has already been issued to agricultural authorities, industry players and those at the domestic level to put a halt to any open burning activities.

Those who are found to be flouting the directive, he added, will be booked under the law and the strict approach is needed to avoid any repeat of severe haze conditions such as the one in Baram last year.

On another note, Wan Junaidi who is also Santubong MP said the near absence of the El Nino phenomenon in Malaysia this year is expected to result in more rainy weather.

“When this happens, the country can expect to experience floods such as the ones in May this year where almost each part of the country was affected,” he added.

He also added that Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg will be launching the flood mitigation project plan for Kuching and Sibu soon.

Touching on his annual open house activities, Wan Junaidi said he expected at least 8,000 guests from every walk of life to fill the building’s grand hall from 10am to 4pm yesterday.

“This year we are hosting the open house on a bigger scale as we were actually overwhelmed with guests last year,” said Wan Junaidi who also welcomed Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni and Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian who were among the early birds at the venue.

“Together we can celebrate this occasion regardless of our race and religion. This is especially so in Sarawak as we are the role model for racial unity and tolerance in the country,” he added.