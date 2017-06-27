Subeng Mula gets further boost to be BN candidate for Saratok

SARATOK: Local-born businessman Subeng Mula received further boost in his bid to be nominated as Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in Saratok after close to 1,000 people turned up for his latest programme held at Rh. Dumang, Sg. Kedang, Sebubu in Roban last Saturday.

Meluan assemblyman and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) strongman Rolland Duat Jubin was also invited to officiate at the function, which also doubled up as closing of Gawai for the longhouse.

The event organising chairman Walter Kidang, in his speech, expressed his gratitude for the presence of Subeng and Rolland as guests of honour and he wished the best in their future undertakings.

“I wish the best to everyone, especially Subeng Mula who is also a lobbyist for Barisan Nasional in P205 Saratok seat for the coming GE14 (14th General Election).

“During Ngiling Tikai, Dayaks are wishing for betterment in everything in the following year. And so in this event, I wish

Subeng to have success in getting the ticket to be the BN candidate and then subsequently get elected for the Saratok seat,” said Walter.

Subeng thanked the organising committee for inviting him, and he took the opportunity to introduce himself to the audience and his wish to realise his mission and vision in Saratok to bring more development and socio-economic progress in the parliamentary constituency.

He also emphasised on unity as the way forward for the constituents, and cited the event’s theme ‘Penyerakup Mai Pengering’ (Unity As Our Strength) as a fitting reminder for the constituents to remain united.

On the other hand, Rolland in giving good words on Subeng explained the good characteristics of a YB (elected representative), including having good public relations and able to mix with people to understand their problems.

He also mentioned that Subeng is one of three lobbyists from PDP vying for the BN candidacy in Saratok, and all of them have good qualities to be the next Saratok MP.

“Only one of the three will be selected later as the BN candidate. Whoever is selected, all three must show unity to make sure BN remains strong and solid to win the seat.

“Those not selected need to be professional and stay away from any self interests,” he advised.

At the function, Rolland also handed over financial contributions to the village security and development committee of Rh Dumang.

Meanwhile, the function at Rh Dumang was one of the few events officiated by Subeng last week. He also officiated at functions in Kampung Empelam in Kalaka state constituency, Dabai (Krian), Kampung Kaba (Kalaka) and Rh Brues, Sg Antu (Kalaka).

At the function in Kpg Kaka, he presented gifts from Kalaka assemblyman Datuk Wahab Aziz to orphans, single mothers and other recipients. Also present at the functions were local PDP leaders including PDP Krian youth chief Jeffry Jimbun.