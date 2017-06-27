Sarawak 

Vincent Lau leads KTS delegation on second day of Aidilfitri visits

Lau (fifth right), Kelvin (fourth right) and their entourage in a group photo with Wan Mohd Shebli (fourth left) and his family members.

SIBU: KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau paid Hari Raya visits to friends and associates here on the second day of the festivity yesterday.

First, he visited Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce at his residence at Jalan Kaka here.

From there, Lau, who was accompanied by his son Kelvin and KTS senior staff, headed to the residence of former Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) Sibu station chief Mahani Abdul Ghani at Jalan Melati.  They also visited Special Affairs Department (JASA) Sibu officer Awang Julaihi Awang Ali Bohan at Jalan Inai.

Next, Lau and his entourage went to BLD director Wan Mohd Shebli Wan Hamid’s residence at Jalan Bandung, before ending the day at the house of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Pelawan deputy chairman Abang Muhammad Abang Jes at Kemuyang.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of