Vincent Lau leads KTS delegation on second day of Aidilfitri visits

SIBU: KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau paid Hari Raya visits to friends and associates here on the second day of the festivity yesterday.

First, he visited Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce at his residence at Jalan Kaka here.

From there, Lau, who was accompanied by his son Kelvin and KTS senior staff, headed to the residence of former Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) Sibu station chief Mahani Abdul Ghani at Jalan Melati. They also visited Special Affairs Department (JASA) Sibu officer Awang Julaihi Awang Ali Bohan at Jalan Inai.

Next, Lau and his entourage went to BLD director Wan Mohd Shebli Wan Hamid’s residence at Jalan Bandung, before ending the day at the house of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Pelawan deputy chairman Abang Muhammad Abang Jes at Kemuyang.