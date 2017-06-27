Wan Junaidi: Don’t use religion for political end

KUCHING: Religion should not be used as a means for political end that ultimately undermines racial unity in the country, said Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said the people in the country should practise religious tolerance and respect the religion of others.

“Using religion for politicking is a very dangerous act and will arouse hatred among the people of various races and religions in the country,” he told reporters at his Hari Raya open house here yesterday.

He said religious differences among the various races in Sarawak had never been an issue that caused racial conflict among the people in the state.

Wan Junaidi was commenting on the overwhelming response from the people who visited Hari Raya open house of the state leaders since yesterday.

“Sarawak is truly an exemplary state as its people respect each other’s religion, culture, customs and beliefs and this contributes to racial unity,’ he added. — Bernama