Sarawak 

Young generation of KTS Group makes Hari Raya visit

Mustapha (seated centre), his wife Saptuiah (seated third left) and children seen with Adeline (seated second right) and Rhys (standing second left). Also seen here are Chia (standing far right), Ting (standing second right), and Eng (seated second left).

KUCHING: The younger generation of KTS Group of Companies took the lead in the second day of their annual Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house visiting.

The eight-member delegation was led by KTS Group’s Managing Director’s Office manager Adeline Lau. She was accompanied by her husband Rhys Salang, sisters and other family members.

Also present were See Hua News Daily regional news manager Chia Chiew Boon, KTS Forests Management Sdn Bhd deputy senior manager Ting Jack Hui and KTS Holdings Sdn Bhd Public Relations Department assistant manager Doreen Eng.

Their first stop was in Kota Samarahan at the home of Sarawak Islamic Council chairman Datu Misnu Taha and wife Jamilah Said where visitors were feted to Sarawak laksa, an endless supply of red grapes and warm hospitality.

Next stop was across the city at the home of Datu Mustapha Han, senior private secretary to the Sarawak Governor, and his wife Saptuiah Abu Bakar.

And finally, the group paid a visit to Chief Minister’s Office Protocol and Event Management Section deputy director Mohd Salleh Sani and wife Rosmawati Bolhi.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of