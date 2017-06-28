Aggressive housebreaker climbs up roof in escape attempt

MIRI: A housebreaker caught red-handed by the homeowner’s neighbours yesterday reacted aggressively and attempted to escape by climbing onto the roof.

In the incident at Lutong Baru around 7am, the housebreaker in his 30s is believed to have broken into the house via a back window.

Fadzillah Suhaimi, 38, who lives next door, heard noises coming from her neighbour’s house.

“I felt it strange as my neighbour had gone back for the Hari Raya holidays. I went to check and was shocked to find my neighbour’s things, including mattresses and groceries, in front of the main gate,” she said when met yesterday.

Fadzillah immediately alerted her family members and they went to check on the house.

“We were really surprised as most of the owner’s things had been placed in one area and were ready to be taken out of the house.

“When we approached him, he ran amok and became aggressive. We tried to arrest him, but he climbed onto the roof,” she added.

Fadzillah said they decided to call the police as the housebreaker was acting aggressively.

A team of nine firefighters from the Lopeng Fire and Rescue Department were also called to the scene.

They climbed onto the rooftop and helped to detain the suspect before handing him over to the police.

When contacted, Miri police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 448 of the Penal Code for house-trespass.

The Section provides for up to three years in prison, or a fine of up to RM5,000, or with both.