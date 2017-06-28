Drugs found in Mickey Mouse figurine, three men detained

BESUT: Police detained three men after finding several types of drugs in a ‘Mickey Mouse’ figurine in a raid at a house in Kampung Beris Lampu, Kuala Besut, last Monday.

Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi said the Mickey Mouse figurine was found under a bed in a room in the house.

The drugs comprised 22gm of heroin , 65 Eramin 5 pills and four Methamphetamine pills, he told a media conference here today.

He said the suspects, aged between 25 and 27, were detained for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which carried the death sentence upon conviction.

Two of the suspects are fishermen another is a labourer, he said, adding that all of them tested positive for drug. – Bernama