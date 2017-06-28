Sarawak 

Eight rural transformation projects for Meluan

Rolland (11th right) is seen at the SK Ulu Entaih RTP project site.

JULAU: A total of eight projec ts will be carried out in Meluan under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) this year.

During a visit to one of the project sites recently, Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat said the projects involved a total cost of RM2.8 million.

The projects are SK Ulu Entaih hall (RM250,000); Sungai Entaih Bridge (RM400,000); road from Sungai Entaih to Rumah Sumping/Enchana (RM450,000); access road to Rumah John Siba (RM550,000); site levelling for Rumah John Siba (RM200,000); site levelling for Rumah Nyakin, Sungai Bangkit (RM400,000); upgrading of access road to Rumah Enchana (RM300,000); and SK Nanga Entaih hall (RM250,000).

Rolland called for the contractors involved to complete the projects within this year.

He also assured constituents that more funds under RTP would be made available as the Barisan Nasional government seeks to narrow the gap between rural and urban development.

Among those who accompanied Rolland during the site visit were representatives from various government departments and 18 longhouse chiefs from the area.

