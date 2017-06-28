Fire razes shoplot, damages adjacent lots

KUCHING: The top floor of an intermediate two-storey commercial lot located along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce near Sunny Hill here was completely destroyed by fire yesterday morning.

The fire also partially destroyed five per cent of the two lots adjacent to the fully gutted lot.

No injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.

Nine personnel from the Batu Lintang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) arrived at the scene at 9.18am following a distress call and were able to bring the situation under control at 10.20am.

An additional fire engine with nine firefighters from the Padungan fire station were also dispatched to the scene to render assistance.

Bomba Zone 1 chief Gregory Kurung Suwen said the three commercial lots were involved in the fire, whereby only the top floor of the building was affected.

He pointed out during the incident, the owner of the premises was not around, and firefighters had difficulty opening the door and fences to enter the building upon their arrival.

“The fast action from Bomba managed to control the fire from spreading to other premises.

“The operation is successful as the fire only involved the top floor of the building,” he told reporters.

He added that the burnt lot was a storage area-cum-residence for two workers.

The cause of the fire and extent of damage have yet to be ascertained.