Fuel prices down further for June 29 to July 5

KUCHING:  Fuel prices will be down this coming week, starting June 29.

The price of RON97 will be RM2.15per litre, while RON95 will be RM1.89 per litre. Both down by two sen from last week.

Diesel will down by four sen to RM1.84 per litre.

These prices will come into effect at 12:01am on June 29 and will last until July 5.

The information was posted by the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) on its official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

 

