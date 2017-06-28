Man badly hurt when car crashes into two other vehicles

KUCHING: A 60-year-old man was badly hurt while another suffered light injuries following a three-vehicle crash at Jalan Kampung Landeh, Siburan near here on Saturday.

The accident happened around 11.50pm when the vehicle driven by the 60-year-old victim suddenly went out of control and knocked into a sedan and a compact car.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, the impact of the crash left the victim pinned to his seat with injuries to his head and left leg.

The spokesperson added the driver and passenger in the compact car were unharmed, while the sedan driver sustained only minor injuries.

Siburan fire station personnel were dispatched to the scene following a distress call at 11.58pm and arrived at 12.20am.

Upon arrival, fire fighters extricated the trapped victim from his car before handing him over to waiting paramedics, who rushed the victim to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.