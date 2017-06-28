Physical retail stores still relevant in today’s digital world

KUCHING: With the rise of digital economy, it has become increasingly easy to buy anything online with just a few taps on our devices. This convenience has led to a huge change in shopping habits as we shift towards online retailers.

According to data released by the Malaysian Digital Association (MDA), revenue for e-commerce retail has expanded from RM626 million in 2014 to RM991 million in 2016, and is expected to continue on its rapid growth path to double in 2020 to RM1.92 billion.

The rapidly growing industry has led to the emergence of an ever-expanding list of online retailers such as Lazada, Lelong.my, AliExpress, 11st, Zalora, Doublewoot, and Twenty3.

Globally, the apparel and accessories segment has been observed to be one of the worst-faring segment in the physical retail industry as evidenced by the downsizing of giant apparel retailers like American Apparel, Macy’s BCBG and The Limited.

Most notably, apparel retailer Bebe Stores, Inc who has at one point operated 312 physical stores worldwide, decided on April 21, 2017 to cut its losses and move all its operations to its online retail platform to be a solely exclusive online apparel retailer.

While these are just some signs that the fall of physical retail might be upon us, Sherlyn Tan, founder of Twenty3, a home brand fashion label and online apparel retail store, is adamantly against this notion.

Instead, she believes that future retailers will need to operate both digitally and physically in order to succeed in these changing times.

The brand Twenty3 began initially in 2013 as an online retail platform where Tan resold female apparel she had sourced from in Thailand and it quickly notoriety as Tan seemed to have a gift in choosing the right apparel styles that were highly appealing to Malaysian women.

This led to rapid growth of the brand and company. Instead of keeping the business purely online, Tan decided to instead begin crafting her own clothing designs and branch out into physical retail.

When asked why she decided to venture into the higher overhead physical retail industry, Tan explained that her company’s journey had taught her that it was necessary for a retailer to adopt both strategies (online and offline) these days if they want a develop a brand but don’t have the deep pockets to build a massive e-commerce website like Zalora who has also dabbled in physical retail.

“Our very first retail store was actually in a back alley behind our warehouse and we had lots of people coming into the warehouse to exchanges items, so I thought, ‘Why don’t I put up some changing rooms and racks?’

“More and more people started visiting, until we had to move to another location…across the back alley and the first store – Twenty3 Chapter One – grew from there,” Tan recounts.

She explained that the main motivation for the opening of the store was to allow for direct interaction with their customers in order gain deeper insights into their mindset and behaviour while testing the reception of new products.

“Most importantly, the average amount per order was higher offline, since customers could feel the fabric for themselves and try it on, and we could provide personal service from the retail team,” Tan added.

From that point on, the brand and company under Tan’s vision continue to grow and expand into 5 more permanent locations located around the greater KL region and Penang, along with a few pop-up stores around the country and even internationally into the Australian market.

While she had achieved her goal of diversifying her business into the physical retail industry, Tan clarified that merely having both an online and physical store was not for a retailer to succeed.

“You need to be able to connect the two and make use of the data collected from both ends in order to craft the best possible user experience. The customer journey has to be seamless from their mobile phones to their favourite store.”

“For us, all these offline data points are converted into actionable insights that we ultimately tie back to the online world. This data helps to inform not just our marketing decisions but also our fashion design decisions,” Tan explained.

Besides this, Tan added that brick and mortar stores would also allow retailers to participate in traditional marketing schemes such as held events to help increase customer loyalty and brand development while boosting awareness in their surrounding areas.

While it is clear that Tan is an avid supporter of a dual strategy between online and physical retail, she does not that deny that start-ups would benefit much more if they began purely online.

“Everyone knows that the start-up capital needed for a brick and mortar store is a lot higher compared to an e-commerce store. And for me starting small and online first allowed me to move fast and adapt quickly to changing rends, which I feel is absolutely vital in the fashion industry in particular.

“It’s my philosophy and I’m still sticking to even now that we’ve opened 6 stores and that’s not to say that it’s all rosy online as online marketing costs can be very high.”