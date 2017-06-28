Police probe parents of boy killed playing firecrackers

KUCHING: Police are investigating the parents of the boy who died while playing with firecrackers at Kampung Bintawa Hilir on Sunday.

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said the case is serious and being investigated under the Child Act for parental negligence.

Rohani said she regretted the situation and felt compassion for the family, but the case needed to be looked at seriously because a life was lost.

“We have been warning parents and families to constantly mind what their children are up to. What we are afraid of has happened and I hope this incident will be a reminder to parents and guardians,” she told reporters at her Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house yesterday.

“We will be very firm in taking action in cases where children are being left on their own by the parents and adults.”

Rohani, who is Batang Lupar member of Parliament, said the case would also be discussed during the upcoming National Council for Children meeting.

Input from the National Council for Children would be brought to the National Social Council chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for further action, she said.

Rohani added that the Welfare Department is ready to counsel the parents of the boy Haiqal Hakim Zolpaka.

The 12-year-old was found with a fatal head injury around 12.15am following a mishap with firecrackers.

It is believed that his parents were doing house chores when the accident occurred.