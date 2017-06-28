Sarawak 

Rural folk told to diversify income, try beehive farming

Churchill Edward, [email protected]

Uggah (right) and Razi sipping honey from a beehive.

 

KUCHING: Enterprising rural folks are told to diversify their income by trying other agricultural products like honey, instead of depending on cash crops only.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said they must be bold and adventurous in trying new ideas, especially those that are not too labour- and capital-intensive.

“Do not be overly dependent on commodities like rubber, coconut, oil palm, pepper and pineapple because when prices of all these fall, we are finished.

“Let’s try beehive farming as honey can fetch a handsome price. You can also try integrated farming by rearing goats and cattle in your plantation or estate.

“Acquire knowledge in modern farming techniques too,” he said, when officiating at the Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri event at Kampung Mangut, Saribas in Betong on Tuesday.

Adding that farmers must learn the correct techniques on beehive farming to get maximum economic potential from it, Uggah said he wanted Saribas to become the main producer of honey in the state.

“It can be done if all farmers work closely together and start to strategise now,” said the Betong MP and Bukit Saban assemblyman.

Also present was Saribas assemblyman Mohd Razi Sitam.

