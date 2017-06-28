San Seng Tong Centre to be new state landmark

KUCHING: The San Seng Tong Centre of Buddhism Culture and Education will be a landmark in Sarawak after its completion.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said this at the ground-breaking ceremony for the centre here yesterday.

He said he would seek funding from the state and federal governments to build the building to promote education, culture and charity.

The building costs about RM10 million.

Its fundraising committee has so far raised about RM600,000 for the four-storey building which is expected to be completed in two years.