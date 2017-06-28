Sarawak 

San Seng Tong Centre to be new state landmark

Dr Sim (centre) officiating at the ground-breaking ceremony for San Seng Tong Centre of Buddhism Culture and Education with other guests.

KUCHING: The San Seng Tong Centre of Buddhism Culture and Education will be a landmark in Sarawak after its completion.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said this at the ground-breaking ceremony for the centre here yesterday.

He said he would seek funding from the state and federal governments to build the building to promote education, culture and charity.

The building costs about RM10 million.

Its fundraising committee has so far raised about RM600,000 for the four-storey building which is expected to be completed in two years.

 

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of