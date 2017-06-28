Shoot terrorist on the spot: police chief

MARTAPURA, South Kalimantan: Banjar Resort Police Chief Adj Comr (AKBP) Takdir Mattanete firmly ordered to shoot in place for terrorist threatening self and the local police personnel, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“Do not hesitate or think, please take firm action shoot in place against the perpetrator of terror threatening you, family members and the community,” said police chief in Martapura on Tuesday.

He was speaking in front of hundreds of Banjar police personnel at the award presentation to community leaders who were instrumental in creating the community security and order (kamtibmas) situation.

According to him, terrorist acts in North Sumatra Police Headquarters, Serang Banten and Central Java must be addressed by police personnel, because they have become the target of the radical group.

“I am ready to be dismissed as a police chief if any member is blamed for shooting terrorists, shoot them if they threaten your life, family and society,” he said.

He said, for members who hold firearms are allowed to bring it so that if there is a threat to themselves, family and society, they can act immediately.

He insisted although the situation of the kamtibmas in Banjar are well maintained but all police personnel must remain vigilant against the threat of terrorism.

“We all should not underestimate by assuming our territory is safe and calm, but we must remain vigilant because terrorists continue to threaten,” he said.