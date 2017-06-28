Nation 

Shopping complexes told to use PA system, avoid escalator accidents

File photo shows the safety signage on one side of an escalator at a shopping mall in Sibu.

 

KUALA LUMPUR: The management of shopping malls are advised to use the PA system to remind parents on the safe ways to use the escalator.

National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the move was important to reduce accidents involving escalators in shopping complexes.

It is the responsibility of the building owners or management to ensure the escalators are in good condition. This measure needs to be implemented, especially during peak hours and school holidays,” he said in a media statement today.

He said NIOSH viewed seriously any accidents, especially those involving children.

Yesterday a boy almost lost his fingers after his hand was trapped inside the escalator at one of the shopping complexes in Tampoi, Johor.

The victim, who had to endure pain for about an hour, was later taken to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of