Shopping complexes told to use PA system, avoid escalator accidents

KUALA LUMPUR: The management of shopping malls are advised to use the PA system to remind parents on the safe ways to use the escalator.

National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the move was important to reduce accidents involving escalators in shopping complexes.

It is the responsibility of the building owners or management to ensure the escalators are in good condition. This measure needs to be implemented, especially during peak hours and school holidays,” he said in a media statement today.

He said NIOSH viewed seriously any accidents, especially those involving children.

Yesterday a boy almost lost his fingers after his hand was trapped inside the escalator at one of the shopping complexes in Tampoi, Johor.

The victim, who had to endure pain for about an hour, was later taken to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment. – Bernama