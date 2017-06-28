Suspected hit-and-run victim dies from injuries

KUCHING: A pedestrian was killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident at Jalan Gedong- Simunjan yesterday.

The incident happened around 7am when villagers found the victim who was still alive and lying on the middle of the road, covered in blood.

Police personnel and an ambulance were rushed to the scene. However the victim succumbed to his injuries hours later while receiving medical treatment at Serian Hospital.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok John confirmed the case when contacted yesterday.

He added that the alleged vehicle involved in the incident has yet to be identified.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.