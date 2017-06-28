Sarawak 

Three arrested for drug offences

The drugs confiscated from the suspect.

LAWAS:  Three men were arrested here in two separate operations on Monday night and last Thursday.

On Monday night, two unemployed men were detained after they tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Lawas district police chief DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang  Ahmad said a 28-year old suspect and his friend were arrested at 11.25pm at the Lawas Police Narcotics  office.

The third man, 29, was detained at 5.10pm Thursday. He was picked up along a road in Pulau Salam as he was behaving in a suspicious manner.

The suspect, who is self-employed, was also found to be in possession of 0.24gm of drugs concealed in a cigarette packet kept in his trouser pocket.

The results of a urine test returned positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The cases are being investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

