100 AES cameras to be installed nationwide next year

BATU PAHAT: About 100 Automated Enforcement System (AES) cameras will be installed at strategic locations nationwide, next year.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi said the cameras to be installed at highways and federal roads would help ensure road users complied with traffic rules at all times, as it was a 24-hour enforcement system.

“The AES cameras will be added as we (Malaysia) have a goal of reducing the accident rate by 50 per cent by 2020, as per the international-level agreement,” Ab Aziz told reporters during his Aidilfitri Open House at Kampung Parit Jelutong, Parit Raja, here yesterday.

The Sri Gading MP said that at present, there were about 50 AES cameras installed nationwide.

He said all countries had been urged to reduce their accident rates by 50 per cent by the year 2020, and this posed a big challenge to Malaysia as it was among those with the highest accident rates.

“We (the government) also do not want human capital loss due to accidents, therefore, the AES is the best method since it is impartial, because the cameras do not recognise people, and will record all vehicles,” he said.

Ab Aziz also advised road users returning to town after the Hari Raya celebration to take precaution by driving carefully to avoid undesirable incidents, adding that roads would be safer if everyone followed the set traffic rules. — Bernama