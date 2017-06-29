11 countries for 3rd Borneo Junior Squash C’ship

KUCHING: Two hundred and thirty-three players from 11 countries including Malaysia will be participating in the 3rd CMS Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship at the Sarawak Squash Centre, Petra Jaya from July 7-11.

The other countries are Australia, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Singapore.

Players representing Malaysia are from Federal Territories, Selangor, Kedah, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Penang, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak.

“We truly appreciate the support from the corporate sector in the Sarawak Squash Junior Development Programme which has the primary objective of providing a good avenue for young players to engage in healthy activities especially in squash.

“On behalf of the organiser Squash Racquet Association of Sarawak, we would like to record our appreciation to Cahaya Mata Sarawak Berhad (CMSB) for sponsoring the 3rd CMS Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship which is under the development programme,” Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee told the press conference held at Hotel Margherita yesterday.

“CMSB have contributed a total of RM253,328 through their kind support and sponsorship for the past seven years.

“The programme is also to promote and raise the standard of squash among local young talents who can gain invaluable experience through competitive event while enabling the relevant sports authorities to scout for young talents and groom them into state players and eventually represent the country at international level including the Olympics,” he added.

Other sponsors include Lea Sports Centre, Genesis Water and Uber.

Ong also took the opportunity to thank Hotel Margherita for rendering its support to the organisers of various national and international sporting events held in Kuching.

“We truly appreciate their support especially in providing the best accommodation and hospitality to athletes, coaches, officials, support staff, volunteers and family members as well as friends during their visit to Kuching.”

Ong noted that upcoming international sporting events to be held in Sarawak in the next few months include the Sarawak Chief Minister Borneo Cup International Taekwondo (WTF) Championship from July 15-16 and the 31st Malaysian International Open Masters Athletic Championship from July 22-23.

“This is because Sarawak has now become famous and a popular destination for both national and international sporting events. We are no stranger to organising world class events such as badminton, diving, tennis and so forth.

“True enough, it is in line with our state’s vision of becoming a sports powerhouse in Malaysia and become the best organiser and host for world class events,” he said.