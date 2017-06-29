Martial Arts 

14 youngsters eye national honours at muaythai tourney

Jumaat (second right) and Dr Ong (third left) pose with the muaythai athletes after the press conference. — Photo by Chimon Upon

KUCHING: Fourteen boxers will represent the state in the National Junior Muaythai Competition from July 6 to 9.

They will compete in their respective weight categories in four age-groups: 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-17 years.

Speaking at a press conference held at Grand Margherita Hotel here yesterday, Sarawak Muaythai Association (PMNS) president Jumaat Ibrahim said the tournament will be organised by Malaysia Muaythai Association (PMM) at Starling Mall, Damansara Utama in Selangor.

“If our athletes can make it through, they will represent the country in the World Muaythai Junior Championships in Bangkok, Thailand and Southeast Games both in August,” he disclosed.

The athletes are Johan Ghazali, Mikail Ghazali, Syarif Nukman Norman, Mohd Rifdean Masdo, Ayu Addyqa Azmi, Maureen Hii Sie Lin, Ayu Arynafaiza Azmi, Muhammad Haikal Zaidi, Abdul Hadi Jamil, Pratasaratee Punniyamoorthy, Awangku Abdul Rahman Awang Mara, Nur Syafiqdin Osman, Morris Hii Zhen Wei and Mohd Eswandy Hassan.

Meanwhile, Jumaat also announced that Abdul Razak Chali and Hasbi Bolhi from PMS will undergo the International Federation of Muaythai Amateurs (IFMA) Jury Upgrade Course and PMM Marshall Course.

On completion, the duo will receive certificates of recognition from IFMA president Dr Sakchye Tapsuwan. Also present during yesterday’s press conference was Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee.

 

