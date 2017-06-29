Bomba helps contain oil spill on public road

MIRI: A team of five firemen from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) rushed to Jalan Bulatan, Krokop here today (June 29) to spread sand on a road where oil had spilt.

According to senior fire officer II Thomas Bigau who led the team, the incident was reported by a member of the public at 11.22am.

Firemen then rushed to the scene and spread sand on the spill to help clean up the oil.

“The source of the oil spill is still unknown. We managed to spread sand on the affected area to help counter the slippery surface which is dangerous for vehicles travelling on this road.

“The operation ended without any untoward incidents at 11.45am,” he added.

Meanwhile, Miri Bomba chief Law Poh Kiong said that for any oil spill case on the road, members of the public can contact the Miri City Council at 085-424111 for immediate road-cleaning and Bomba only for emergencies to prevent any untoward incidents.