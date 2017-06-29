CM, wife visit open house of Tupong rep

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datin Amar Datuk Jumaani Tuanku Bujang visited the open house of Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman on the fourth day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri at Dewan Bahasa Dan Pustaka here yesterday.

They were accompanied by Minister of Local Government and Housing, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, and his principal private secretary Wan Khalik Wan Muhammad.

Among those welcoming them at the open house were Minister of Works Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Fazzrudin wife’s Norazlin Sepawi.

The chief minister and his entourage spent almost an hour at the open house where they enjoyed the festive hospitality and entertainment provided by the host.

Before the chief minister left, he came on stage to join local entertainers for almost half an hour during which he sang a few of his favourite nostalgic Hari Raya songs and a Malay ballad that mesmerised the crowd in the hall.

Joining him on stage were Fadillah, Fazzrudin, invited singers and a band.

Earlier, when met by reporters, Fazzrudin described Hari Raya Aidilfitri as a very auspicious and lively occasion.

“This is a very good indication and sign of unity, harmony and peace that we had achieved in our constituency of Tupong, Petra Jaya and Kuching. The open houses by our Malay leaders which were attended by visitors of various races further stamped the unity and harmony in our state,” he said.

He believed that such an atmosphere is also prevalent during other festivals in the state.

When asked about the firing of firecrackers and fireworks on the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Fazzrudin replied that he was bemused by the culture which used to be a Chinese tradition.

He said he was not sure why the firecrackers were lighted on Hari Raya eve but pointed out that it was the choice of those who did it.

“Whatever it is, it must be controlled because there were instances where it caused injuries,” he added.

On the various rural transformation projects (RTP) in his area, he said he was happy that most had been completed except those that were big.

For this year, Fazzrudin disclosed that RM5 million had been approved for RTP, the plans and specifications had been completed and the projects would be tendered out soon.

He expected small projects to be completed by the end of this year and the bigger ones which needed time would be completed next year.

He revealed that around 40 projects would be carried out in his area this year, which includes the building of surau, playground and basic infrastructure.