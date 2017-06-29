Sarawak 

Early morning fire leaves five homeless

Firefighters work to put out the blaze.

MIRI: A fire around 2.30am yesterday razed to the ground a wooden house in Piasau Utara, leaving a family of five homeless.

Homeowner Dahlan Mat, 50, said thankfully no one was home as he and his family had gone to visit relatives for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“We received a distress call around 2.30am from our neighbours telling us that our house was on fire.

“We rushed home but everything is gone. Nothing was saved from the fire,” he said.

A motorcycle parked at the house was destroyed along with the family’s other belongings, including important documents.

A team of 10 firefighters from the Lopeng Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) was sent to the scene following a report at 2.55am.

Bomba Miri also despatched six firefighters to the scene to help.

The firefighters took nearly one hour to put out the fire, with the operation ending around 3.40am.

