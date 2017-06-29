Entrepreneurs urged to use ICT in promotion

KUCHING: The state government will promote e-commerce to local entrepreneurs to encourage them to use information and communications technology (ICT) to promote their products.

Assistant Minister of E-Commerce Datuk Naroden Majais said though most people are well-versed in using ICT particularly for social media, many have not used today’s modern technology to help themselves, especially those who are involved in business such as small and medium enterprises (SME).

“We want them (entrepreneurs) to go for modernisation by using modern technology so they can increase the capacity and promote their products further to bigger market. That’s why our chief minister (Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg) launched the digital economy and introduced e-commerce as a vehicle to promote products offshore either in Peninsular Malaysia or ultimately, the global market.

“With e-commerce, our entrepreneurs in both the urban and rural areas can promote their products to other countries from their own place,” he told reporters when met at his Hari Raya Open House yesterday.

Naroden, who is also Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and Small, Medium Enterprise (SME) Development, pointed out that there are 43,850 SMEs registered with the state government through SME corporations.

“I believe there are a lot more (SMEs) out there which are not registered especially those in kampungs because maybe they are shy, scared or think if they register their business, the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will go after them.

“That is the wrong perception and we want to correct that so entrepreneurs understand that by registering their business, they can benefit from many programmes implemented by the government,” he said.

According to him, the government provides financial assistance such as loans, grants, soft loans, subsidies, packages and more not only for SMEs but also big companies.

“For smaller companies, we have the Bumiputera Enterprise Enhancement Programme (BEEP) where they can acquire 50 per cent grant for their proposal and this grant can be given with a ceiling of RM500,000 or the Loan Scheme for Small and Medium Industry (SPIKS) under Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) which has loans with interest of two to three per cent among others.”

He said there was a perception among entrepreneurs that these schemes were for Bumiputera entrepreneurs only, which was not the case.

“There are also schemes for non-Bumiputeras provided by Malaysian Industrial Development Finance (MIDF), Credit Guarantee Corporation (CGC) and more,” he remarked.

Nevertheless, Naroden noted that between 2010 and 2016, 60 per cent of financial assistance by the government was taken by non-Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

“Of course, when you compare the number of beneficiaries, there are more Bumiputeras because they go for smaller assistance. In terms of numbers, there are less non-Bumiputera entrepreneurs but their scheme is big and that’s why we recorded 60 per cent in terms of ringgit and sen,” he explained.

Asked how SME entrepreneurs can register with the government, he said this can be done by registering directly with SME corporations, IRB, Resident and district offices and local councils across the state.

On the new Ministry of International Trade and E-Commerce headed by Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Naroden said he and the ministry’s permanent secretary were looking at introducing a proposed structure for the ministry and would brief the latter on it soon.

“Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh will make the announcement (on the structure) later and I believe he has something on his mind including the programmes he wants to implement.

“He will announce it once everything is organised,” he added.

At the open house, Naroden and wife Datin Massenah Ahmad welcomed Wong and wife Datin Sri Pauline Leong as well as representatives from KTS Group of Companies who were among the VIP guests at his residence at Jalan Demak, Petra Jaya.