Foreign plantation worker dies in tractor mishap

BETONG: An Indonesian oil palm plantation worker died after being run over by a tractor at his workplace at Tanjung Assam, near here on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Lalu Nasriadi, 35, was transporting oil palm fruits for processing together with a

fellow countryman, who was driving the tractor, when the mishap happened around 11.30am.

District police chief DSP Fahdil Antum Abdullah said the initial investigation indicated the victim was run over after falling from the vehicle, and was killed on the spot.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.