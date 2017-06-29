Man with two wives shares his thoughts

A LINE in a hit song of the 70’s, sung by Mary MacGregar, goes like this – Torn between two lovers, feeling like a fool. Loving both of you is breaking all the rules.

The lyric, apparently, does not apply to 52-year-old [email protected] Meni, a primary school teacher in Sadong Jaya.

He has been married to two women for some 13 years now, yet, in his own words, he does not feel like a fool or think he has broken any rule.

To be more specific, the women are his legally wedded wives in a polygamous marriage under Islamic law.

Ibrahim said he has already been married to his first wife for 12 years when he fell in love with a second woman, a divorcee with two children. He married his first wife in 1993 and the second one in 2004.

He said he loves them both dearly and they love back him the same way.

He has 10 children with them — six boys, four girls and the eldest is already 21 years old while the youngest is an infant, about a month old.

He and his first wife, who is two years older, have three daughters – the first one is adopted while the latter two are their biological daughters.

The first wife is of Chinese descent, being adopted as a baby (and raised) by a Muslim couple. Her biological parents from Marudi have already passed away, so has her adoptive mother.

The couple adopted their first child from Ibrahim’s younger brother in 1996 because they had had no children after some years of marriage.

Ibrahim said the adoption was also to help his brother who was not “financially strong” at the time.

In 2000, Ibrahim’s first wife gave birth their daughter, followed by the birth of a second girl three years later.

His second wife, now 38, already has two children when she married Ibrahim. Their marriage produced five more children — six boys and one girl.

Big happy family

On the relationships between his wives, he said they had overcome an initial “feeling of jealousy” and accepted each other, adding that he is thankful for having a big happy family and both his wives are lovely and kind-hearted women.

“They are very understanding and also loving and caring mothers to our children.”

While his wives’ relationships are cordial on the whole as he had talked to them about the systoles and diastole of a bigamous union from the very beginning, Ibrahim, however, confessed there were isolated hiccups once in a while — just like in any family.

When that happens, and if he feels stressed over it, he will pray for strength and guidance.

Asked how he came to know his second wife and marry her, Ibrahim let out a hearty chuckle and sportingly agreed to share.

It was in 2004. One day while walking along a five-foot way in Sadong Jaya, he saw a woman selling a kind of massaging oil.

He said he believed the woman knew who he was “because as a teacher in a small town, almost everyone knows you.”

After a while, he found he had feelings for her. So, he plucked up the courage to ask if she was single or married and discovered she was a divorcee with two children.

“Well, not in my wildest dreams had I ever thought of having more than one wife. No, it never crossed my mind,” he recalled.

Ibrahim said when he told his mother of his intention to marry a second wife, she was surprised but remained calm and tried to understand his feelings and finally accepted his decision.

“Now, I really can’t tell if I may take a third or even a fourth wife,” he jested amidst laughter.

“But things happen, you know. When I found my second wife, I performed the solat istikharah to seek for Allah’s guidance.”

Ibrahim said a lot of people had negative views on polygamy because they perceived that those who married more than one wife did so merely to satisfy their sexual lust.

“People can make accusations and say whatever they want. But what I can say is they do not have the knowledge and understanding of the matter. In this particular area, it is important to understand the religious precept behind it.

“Islam puts stringent conditions on a person who wants to marry a second wife. One is that the man must be able

to provide and maintain his expanded family, and treat both his wives fairly. If a man feels he cannot uphold this obligation, then he should not marry more than one woman.”

Religious knowledge

Ibrahim said what both his wives earned from their jobs belonged to them and their children, adding that he does not take any money from them.

For him, a polygamous husband is also responsible for educating his wives on religious knowledge.

In his case, he was trying to protect and give dignity to a divorcee and her two fatherless children when he married his second wife whose husband had divorced her and married an Indonesian woman.

Ibrahim also said because he initially had only daughters, some people asked whether it was the desire to have a son that drove him to take a second wife.

He believed such a question could have stemmed from the old-fashioned notion that “a man with no male child is not a true man.”

For him, that is not the case. He said he left it entirely up to Allah to determine the gender of his children.

He said he will care for and love his sons and daughters equally, giving them all every opportunity to be educated.

“There will be no gender bias,” he stressed.

First wife’s reactions

On his first wife’s reactions when he asked her what she thought about him taking a second wife, Ibrahim said: “At first, she took it as a joke and asked me why I asked her that.

“Then in a more serious tone, I told her I was telling her the truth, and then proceeded to explain everything in detail.

“Of course, as a woman, it’s natural and understandable for her to feel hurt and upset. There was a brief moment she was speechless and in a state of disbelief at what she heard.

“I’m not sure how she actually felt but I think she was in quite a dilemma and I could sense her heart was heavy. Then as she got to grips with reality, she regained her composure and told me to go ahead and arrange the marriage.”

Ibrahim said life was tough for him in the first month after people came to know he had married a second wife.

“There were lots of gossips. People were talking. But by the second month, the gossips subsided a bit. And as months turned into years, people eventually got tired of talking about it.”

He suggested all the idle talks could be due to society at large viewing polygamy in a negative light — that those who marry second (or more) wives are seen as giving in to “lustful temptation.”

In this connection, he said it was important to understand the religious precept behind polygamy as mentioned earlier.

Equal time for both wives

On how he divides his time between his two spouses, he said he would have to be fair by spending time equally with each of them.

His first wife lives in Kuching while his second wife in her village in Sadong Jaya.

Ibrahim said his second wife wanted to be near her aging widowed mother in order to look after her. The distance between their homes is not a problem for Ibrahim since he has accepted the responsibility of caring for both his wives equally.

He said it is, in fact, not wrong for all the wives in a polygamous marriage to live together with the husband in the same house but it is forbidden for the man to sleep with his wives — all at the same time.

On the first day of Hari Raya, Ibrahim would bring both his wives to his kampung to pay respects to his mother, who is now 78 years old. (Ibrahim’s father died 15 years ago).

He said the festive gathering was usually a happy occasion but pointed out that he has to behave “very tactfully” when his two wives happened to be together because “I understand women are naturally very observant and sensitive.”

So far, it looked like they both had accepted each other quite well, he added.

Ibrahim will always try his best to prevent ill feelings that may lead to misunderstanding in the family as he believes quarrelling will not solve any problem.

He is spending this Hari Raya with his second wife because it’s her turn. Next year, it will be the first wife’s turn again.

How are the children from both his families getting along?

Ibrahim said generally, everything was alright and manageable although there were times petty disagreements might crop up among some of the siblings – just like in any family.

“But they do show respect for one another,” he noted.

In any case, his children (from both wives) do not meet very often as they are busy with their schooling and living quite far apart as well.

Naturally, the children know their father has two wives but they still have no problems treating one another as brothers and sisters.

Ibrahim said this could be because his children from the first wife were still very young when he married the other woman.

He stressed that as a parent and teacher, he saw the need to home-school his children on religious values to protect them from rising social ills among youths.

“The lack of proper religious education at home could be one reason why we now have a lot of social problems among the young.

“Many parents rely mainly on schools to give their children religious education. But I believe parents can play a big role in instilling discipline and morality in their children at home.

“And another very important thing is that parents must monitor the behavior and activities of their children to make sure they mix with the right group of friends.”

Ibrahim has been teaching since 1987 and is now into his 30th year as a teacher. He is also in the process of obtaining a Phd in education management.