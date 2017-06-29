‘Muslims in Malaysia lucky to celebrate Raya in joyous atmosphere’

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said Muslims throughout the country are lucky for being able to celebrate the Aidilfitri in a joyous atmosphere and peace with their families, friends and loved ones.

The Prime Minister said on contrary, some people in other Muslim countries could not afford to celebrate the festivity like the Malaysians.

“They are not as lucky as us, (their) celebrations are quite simple. More sadly, some did not even have the opportunity to celebrate the Aidilfitri … Their lives are at stake, they often face violence and attacks at any time.

“Let us continue to pray for our less fortunate Muslim brothers and sisters. May Allah protects and grants them peace,” he said in the latest posting of his blog www.najibrazak.com.

Najib also reminded that the favourable circumstances and joyous Aidilfitri celebration in Malaysia were due to the blessings and gift from the Almighty, and that the Muslims should continue to be grateful and protected by Allah.

The prime minister also shared some common scenarios among the Muslims when celebrating the Aidilfitri.

“On the morning of the first day of Aidilfitri, the little ones are usually the happiest, donning the new clothes and meeting the relatives.

“The whole house is filled with joy and laugher at their antics. Even more so when it is time to collect ‘duit raya’!

“The same goes to the parents … The whole family gather especially those children who live away and probably only see each other once a year.

“The young ones especially the youths are not too bad either. Those (with hashtag) #TeamRayaKL are fashionably cool taking photos in the middle of the empty roads, those #TeamRayaKampung also do not want to miss the opportunity by taking pictures in the paddy fields. Well, that’s what you get when the city folk go to kampung!” he said.

Najib also said such a joyous and happy atmosphere could be maintained if the Muslims in the country would continue to stay united. — Bernama