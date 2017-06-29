Oil palm plantation worker killed after vehicle overturns

KUCHING: A man was killed while on his way to an oil palm mill after the vehicle he was driving overturned at Kampung Selengok, Jalan Lundu – Sampadi, yesterday morning.

The deceased, identified as Kadum Geriak, 59, from Balingian, was transporting oil palm fruits to the mill when the incident happened at around 8.30am.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief Bingkok John said the initial investigation indicated the victim’s pickup truck had gone out of control prior to overturning onto its side.

“The accident caused the victim to be pinned against the driver’s door and he died on the spot,” he said.

According to Bingkok, personnel from the Lundu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) extricated Kadum’s body, which was then sent to Lundu Hospital and subsequently claimed by family members.

“The victim’s family members informed that they did not wish for a post-mortem to be conducted on the deceased.”

In a separate accident, a couple were slightly injured following a three-car crash at KM6, Jalan Bau Krokong, Bau, near here, yesterday.

The accident happened around 6.50am when a vehicle driven by a 67-year-old man, who was accompanied by his 58-year-old wife, went out of control and knocked into a four-wheel-drive vehicle and a multi-purpose vehicle.

A Bomba spokesperson said personnel from Bau fire station were dispatched to the scene following a distress call at 6.57am to help the couple out of their wrecked vehicle.

The couple were then sent to Bau Hospital for treatment prior to being allowed to return home.