Six teams vie for Chinese football honours

MIRI: The involvement of the Chinese community in football should be intensified to ensure Chinese players in Sarawak can reach national stardom like in the past.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin said this at the closing ceremony of a tournament for the Datuk Lee Kim Shin Sarawak Chinese Super Challenge Cup at Miri Stadium on Tuesday.

“It is as if a tradition for the Chinese community is to play basketball and their interest is more towards that and now we need to find ways to inculcate them to try out other sports such as football. “This challenge cup is really special as it is for the Chinese community and each team is allowed to use the service of only three Bumiputera players,” he noted.

Six teams including teams from Sibu and Kuching competed during the three-day tournament organised by Saberkas Senadin branch.

One team will be chosen to represent Miri in the Prof. Datuk Dr. Sim Hui Kian Chinese Football League Cup to be held in Kuching in Sept.

Two teams from Miri featured in the final which saw Bass Mechanic edging Fox Chinese FC 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out.

Sibu’s King United finished third ahead of Fox Junior (Miri), IMJ Fox (Kuching) and Overtime (Miri).

According to organising chairperson Alex Chu, the tournament will now be held annually and hopes to attract at least ten teams next year.