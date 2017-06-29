Two roped in to assist police probe after body found in stream

SIBU: Police have roped in two individuals for questioning following the discovery of a man’s body in a stream behind Jalan Hoe Ping here yesterday afternoon.

District police chief ACP Saiful Bahri Abdullah said an investigation has been launched to determine if the deceased had been murdered and dumped at the stream after injuries were found on the victim’s head.

He also added that police have yet to determine the identity of the deceased.

The body was found at around 3pm by a 14-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man as they were passing the stream.

After being notified of the discovery, a police team rushed over to investigate and found injuries on the deceased’s head.

A claim subsequently surfaced of a quarrel during a drinking session on Tuesday night which descended into a violent attack.

As of press time yesterday, the claim remained as nothing but hearsay as police were unable to confirm its authenticity.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the Sibu Hospital for a post-mortem.