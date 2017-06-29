Unsung heroes guard country’s waters during festive period

KUALA TERENGGANU: The responsibility of maintaining the country’s waters is a continuous, round the clock duty, with no breaks during any festivities.

Setting aside their desire to be with family members, security personnel continue to serve the country, and now, even a few days after Raya, several of them are still on duty.

The media recently spent some time with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) to experience what they were going through at sea, while others were busy visiting relatives.

MMEA personnel Mohd Azlan Amat, 24, said his determination to choose the career had given him a ‘licence’ to work without considering time and circumstance. The Sabahan said he did feel a little sad at not being able to celebrate the occasion like his other colleagues but it did not affect his commitment.

“Previously many other colleagues have been on duty (during the festive period). When it comes to our turn, we should be sincere and this is the easiest way to remain calm and remember other things besides focusing on keeping the country safe.

According to Mohd Azlan, this was the second time he celebrated Hari Raya on board maritime vessel Gemia, with 15 other colleagues.

“The presence of colleagues also makes up for being away from family and friends,” he added.

They had made early preparations, bringing on board festive delicacies such as rendang and ketupat to be enjoyed together in the open sea. — Bernama