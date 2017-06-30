Bosi still considered as potential DAP candidate

KOTA KINABALU: DAP Sabah is still considering its suspended deputy chairman Dr Edwin Bosi as a possible candidate for the Kapayan State seat in the next general elections (GE).

DAP Sabah chief Stephen Wong Tien Fatt yesterday said Bosi is still DAP Sabah assemblyman for Kapayan, and he confirmed that the latter had also attended the DAP’s recent briefings and training sessions.

“Dr Bosi’s suspension is only for three months. I think three months go by very fast. He is still our DAP assemblyman for Kapayan, so nothing will be changed, at the moment, unless he wants to do otherwise.

“He is still our YB, we expect him to continue in his constituency,” said Wong.

“Yes, we are still considering him as candidate for Kapaya. Why not? He is still one of our listed potential candidates,” he stressed.

Bosi’s three-month suspension took effect on May 29, after DAP disciplinary committee deliberation on a complaint by the DAP Sabah State Committee alleging the Kapayan assemblyman of tarnishing the party’s reputation through various adverse statements made to the media.

The Disciplinary Committee had found evidence that Bosi had made repeated public statements and comments in the media threatening to quit the party, including joining another party or contesting as an independent candidate in the event that he would not be retained as a candidate in the 14th GE.

The committee also found that Bosi’s action had not only undermined the DAP Sabah leadership but also tarnished the party’s reputation and exposed it to unfair criticism.

Bosi when contacted last month said he had not attacked or condemned the party but only the DAP Sabah chairman.