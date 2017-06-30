Dams shouldn’t be prerequisite for basic infrastructure – PBDSB

KUCHING: The government should build basic infrastructure like roads and bridges and also supply treated water and 24-hour electricity to rural areas as these are basic necessities.

Their provision should not rest on whether a mega project would be built there, said Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) through a statement.

The political party was referring to a recent statement by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Dr James Jemut Masing that roads in Baram would be built when a HEP dam was constructed.

PBDSB said not many would agree with Masing’s statement because basic infrastructure had no intrinsic economic value.

“There are for the government to provide to its people. Therefore a government should neither calculate economic return for it nor from it.

“If every rural development has to incorporate a so-called mega project – for instance a dam – as the main criteria of the source of basic infrastructures to be built, then why are there other rural areas which does not even require a mega project, but still get the benefits of basic infrastructure?” the statement questioned.

Baram residents have basic human rights like any Malaysian – to have the basic necessities of infrastructure development in their area, it said.