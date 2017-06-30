Sarawak 

Fisherman has close shave with death after collision with passenger ferry

Sahak is pictured pulling in his net minutes before the incident.

BETONG: A fisherman was nearly killed after his boat collided with a passenger ferry at Tanjung Lilin, Pusa, near here recently.

The fisherman, known only as Sahak, was on board his boat trawling for fish when the incident happened.

As a result of the incident the boat sank but Sahak was able to swim and later pulled out of the water by the ferry passengers.

Witnesses (ferry passengers) said they were unaware of the presence of the boat in their path while Sahak was said to be busy checking his fishing net. The river water then was flowing fast.

The fisherman lost his boat, equipments, engine and trawl in the incident.

The ferry service was slightly delayed as a result of the incident, a source said.

