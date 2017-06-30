Friendship biggest reward, outgoing Consul General

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah must be bold in going out to seek collaboration or business opportunities and draw investors to benefit from the Belt and Road initiative advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, said Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Chen Peijie.

“We have to walk the talk in order to benefit from the Belt and Road initiative,” she said, at her farewell dinner hosted by the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah branch at Horizon Hotel on Wednesday.

Upon her transfer back to Beijing on July 9, Chen would have served as the first Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu for exactly 891 days since January 30, 2015.

Chen said she has been invited to many farewell dinners since news of her transfer back to China came out.

“Honestly, I really do like Sabah and its people. However, we, as foreign diplomats, are bound to be transferred someday. But there will always be a place or people which we have developed special affinity to,” she admitted.

Chen said, the consulate has indeed produced some results since its inception, but the biggest reward was none other than the friendship forged with local government officials, community associations and the people of Sabah.

She said many in Sabah have wondered if the State would benefit from the Belt and Road initiative when China proposed the strategic framework.

“In order for Sabah to benefit from the initiative, the State not only has to draw investors in, but also to venture out as well.”

On that note, Chen commended MCCC Sabah branch for going out beyond the State and has shown tangible results and contributed positively to the Belt and Road initiative.

She said, the chamber’s advisor Tan Sri Joseph Lo and Professor Datuk Dr. Wilson Yong Tung Yung have also contributed to the initiative in their own ways.

She said the Chinese consulate would continue to play a facilitating role in creating more win-win outcomes under the Belt and Road framework.

Chen added that her deputy, Zhang He, would serve as the Acting Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu until her replacement arrived.

Meanwhile, MCCC Sabah branch president, Datuk Frankie Liew, said, Chen is one of the key individuals who played an important role in the establishment of the Chinese consulate in Sabah.

He said, Chen and her team have shown incredible capability and stamina in building the consulate to its scale today and handling the heavy amount of workload.

“Since the establishment of the consulate, Chen and her team have been dealing with major and minor incidents tactfully in order to protect the bilateral ties and friendship between Sabah and China.

“While we know that Chen is bound to be assigned by the Chinese government to assume another more important role given her outstanding performance here, we are sad to see her leave.

“This is because we have built such close friendship and trust with Chen in the past two years. And I believe she feels the same way too.”

He said, the chamber had hosted the farewell dinner for Chen to thank and record our appreciation for her assistance all this while.

Liew also promised Chen that the chamber would continue to work hand in hand with the consulate in facilitating more bilateral trade and activities to realize the Belt and Road initiative for the betterment of Malaysia and China.

“We hope Chen will return often to visit us in the future. We will always be good friends, good partners. The door in Sabah will always be open for you.”

Also present at the event were Deputy Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Zhang He, MCCC Sabah branch life honorary advisor, Datuk Lau Kok Sing, honorary advisors, Datuk Clement Yeh, Tan Sri Joseph Lo, Professor Dato’ Dr. Wilson Yong Tung Yung, Datuk James Hwong, vice presidents, Foo Ngee Kee and Datuk Tan Tiang Lai, treasurer Datuk Soh Poh Soon, secretary Michael Chin, vice treasurer Datuk Liew Siew Kian and the committee members.