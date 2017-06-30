HSU police tightens control on prisoners

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: North Hulu Sungai (HSU), South Kalimantan, police tightened control on detainees at the police detention during Eid or lebaran holiday season, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“When Eid is very vulnerable, due to the thought of the prisoners could just remember and want to gather with relatives, so we tightened security,” said Head of Public Relations of HSU Police First Inpsector (Iptu) Alam in Amuntai on Thursday.

That is, said Alam, should be anticipated by duty officers to avoid prisoners from escaping or doing desperate things.

“HSU police chief Adj Sr Comr (AKBP) Agus Sudaryatno through the Head of Prison and Evidence Unit Iptu H. Mohammad Yani to the members that there is no holiday during the lebaran season,” he said.

Picket officers are asked to continue to provide guidance to the prisoners so as not to escape, while members are reminded by the police chief to remain vigilant.

“Every day there are two officers who guard in 12 hours, where during visit schedule, officers check things brought by visitors to avoid unwanted things,” said Alam again.

According to him, what can enter the detention room only food and drink. Sarong are not allowed. While the towel is only a small size, and trousers also prohibited.

“The principle is everything that has the potential to cause the intention and chance of prisoners to escape we minimized,” he said.

He said that duty officers should also provide excellent service for detainees to be comfortable, such as maintaining the cleanliness of the prison and check their health and psychology routinely.