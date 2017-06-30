Opposition have ‘basic understanding’ – DAP

KOTA KINABALU: The opposition parties in Sabah are working hard to stay united and give the Barisan Nasional (BN) a good fight in the 14th general election, said Sabah DAP chief Stephen Wong.

“At the moment, of course, we still have not reached any final decision on the allocation of seats for the various opposition parties.

“That I agree, but we already have the basic understanding on how the seats should be allocated. It is only a matter of a final tune-up to get solid confirmation,” he said.

On Kota Kinabalu Umno Division information chief Bahrul Razha Chuprat’s statement that BN could seize back seats from the opposition if they are disunited, he said it is the democratic rights of every party to make “siok sendiri” comments about their winning chances.

“Whatever seat that is held by the (opposition) party will not be challenged and there is no doubt about that,” Wong said.

“Other than that we try to negotiate, that is the basic understanding among the opposition,” he explained.

Wong revealed that although negotiations were still on track among the opposition in the state, they had slowed down as the next GE is anticipated to only happen in 2018.

“But every party in the opposition understands the basic principle of negotiation so there is no doubt about that. BN, I think don’t siok sendiri. If they want to siok sendiri, we cannot help it so let them,” he said.