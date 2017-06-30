PSS targets 40 teams for Sarawak Open

KUCHING: The Sarawak Sepak Takraw Association (PSS) is targeting the participation of 40 teams for the Pekema Cup Sarawak Open Inter-Club Sepak Takraw Championship to be held at Kampung Bandung sepak takraw hall in Sibu from July 21 to 23.

Its president Dato Sri Abang Khalid Abang Marzuki said the response so far has been very encouraging especially from the central and northern zones of Sarawak.

“The response is very good and we hope that everything will proceed smoothly.

“Many teams from the central zone and northern zone such as Bintulu, Mukah, Sibu and Miri have confirmed their participation,” he said during the Hari Raya Adilfitri Open House at his residence recently.

Khalid said the championship would be the platform to select players to represent the state in the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Cup International Invitational Sepak Takraw Championship at the Miri City Stadium from Aug 3 to 6.

He stressed that Sarawak need to field the best team to pose a strong challenge to teams from outside the country.

“We really need to select the players who are really skilful and of good quality to represent Sarawak in the championship because we know that the teams from outside Malaysia are very strong,” added Khalid.

He also hoped that the young players especially who are members of the Sukma shadow team to take the golden opportunity to gain invaluable experience in the Sibu meet and improve their game.

The champions will bring home RM5,000, trophy and medals while the first runners-up will get RM3,000 and medals, and third placing RM1,500 and medals.

Losing quarterfinalists shall each receive RM500 and medals.

Entry fees is RM200 per team and the closing date for registration is July 1.

For further details, call Fudin Chee Kifli (019-8889978) or Amat Teni (010-8151567).