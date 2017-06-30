Queues at border checkpoints as celebrants make their way back

LIMBANG: Traffic jams were reported at the border posts here as folks start to make their way home after celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri as well as the week-long school holiday.

A check at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Tedungan complex here on Wednesday found a queue of vehicles stretching some three kilometres heading towards Brunei from 7am until 6pm.

District Immigration Department chief Kalthom Ahmad said her staff was in high spirits and full of commitment in discharging their duties despite the traffic jam.

A similar traffic jam was reported at the Pandaruan border check point, with many Limbang folks returning from their Aidilfitri holidays.