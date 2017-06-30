Sarawak 

Queues at border checkpoints as celebrants make their way back

The queue of vehicles heading to CIQ Tedungan.

LIMBANG: Traffic jams were reported at the border posts here as folks start to make their way home after celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri as well as the week-long school holiday.

A check at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Tedungan complex here on Wednesday found a queue of vehicles stretching some three kilometres heading towards Brunei from 7am until 6pm.

District Immigration Department chief Kalthom Ahmad said her staff was in high spirits and full of commitment in discharging their duties despite the traffic jam.

A similar traffic jam was reported at the Pandaruan border check point, with many Limbang folks returning from their Aidilfitri holidays.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of