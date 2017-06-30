Sabah 

Sabah records drop in road fatalities – CP

KOTA KINABALU: Police have recorded a drop in road fatalities throughout the state in Ops Selamat 11/2017, in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, as compared to the same period last year.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said during the one week Ops Selamat XI period, only six road fatalities were recorded as compared to 12 fatalities last year.

“There was also a drop in serious road accidents with only six cases compared to eight cases during the same period last year,” he said.

Traffic summonses however increased from 1,990 last year to 8,580 in this year’s Ops Selamat 11/2017, he said.

Ramli added that road blocks around major or accident prone areas would continue until the end of Ops Selamat 11/2017 on July 25.

